Left Menu

Four cattle smugglers nabbed from Manesar, cow rescued

A cow, tied with ropes in their pickup jeep, was also rescued late Sunday night, the police said, adding the cow was being taken to Rajasthan.We have nabbed all the four and also recovered an illegal weapon from one accused, Rafiq, which was used for firing, said Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.According to a complaint lodged by Mohit, a Bajrang Dal activist and member of cow task force, the accused had fired at their vehicle when they chased and tried to stop them.When we signalled to stop them, the cow smugglers started firing ...

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:25 IST
Four cattle smugglers nabbed from Manesar, cow rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested in Manesar area after they fired at Bajrang Dal activists who were chasing them, police said here on Monday. A cow, tied with ropes in their pickup jeep, was also rescued late Sunday night, the police said, adding the cow was being taken to Rajasthan.

''We have nabbed all the four and also recovered an illegal weapon from one accused, Rafiq, which was used for firing,'' said Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Mohit, a Bajrang Dal activist and member of 'cow task force', the accused had fired at their vehicle when they chased and tried to stop them.

“When we signalled to stop them, the cow smugglers started firing ... a bullet hit our vehicle... and suddenly a tyre burst forced them to stop. We nabbed them and called police,” Mohit said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (murder attempt), 427 (causing damage) and sections 3, 5, 13 of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015. The four accused were identified as Nishar and Rafiq, residents of Khod Basai village while Jakir and Irshad of Badwa and Sundh villages, respectively, of Nuh district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022