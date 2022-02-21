Left Menu

Israel presses U.S. on Iran nuclear deal terms, to keep talking afterward

"We were unhappy with the deal to begin with...and of course we are more unhappy with (the emerging) deal," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told U.S.-Jewish leaders. "But there is a dialogue with the American administration about several issues that are surrounding this agreement." Among these, he said, was a demand by Tehran for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps to be removed from the U.S. terrorism watchlist.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:44 IST
Israel presses U.S. on Iran nuclear deal terms, to keep talking afterward
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is pressing the United States about the terms of an emerging Iranian nuclear deal, Israeli officials said on Monday, raising the prospect of a bilateral day-after agreement with Washington to address their worries. While not a party to the nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, Israel has conferred with the U.S. administration in hope of wielding more clout over any revival of a 2015 deal with Tehran that was reached over its objections.

The United States under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the original deal in 2018, with Israel's encouragement. Diplomats told Reuters last week that a new deal was taking shape. "We were unhappy with the deal to begin with...and of course we are more unhappy with (the emerging) deal," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told U.S.-Jewish leaders.

"But there is a dialogue with the American administration about several issues that are surrounding this agreement." Among these, he said, was a demand by Tehran for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps to be removed from the U.S. terrorism watchlist. Israel's message, Lapid said, was: "This is just wrong. Don't do that."

Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration have not confirmed such a demand. Lapid said Israel and the United States were also discussing "other ways" - which he did not detail - of preventing Iran from making enough progress in projects like uranium enrichment to reach the threshold of capability to develop a nuclear bomb. The Islamic Republic denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations separately, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli - like Lapid a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet - looked to post-deal talks with Washington. "We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the U.S.," she said, without elaborating.

Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites. "There is a point at which we are going to tell the Americans (that) we have the freedom to act on Israel's security the way we understand," he said. "And it might have some consequences and it might have some price tags attached to it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022