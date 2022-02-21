Qatar's Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently visiting Doha.
Qatar is prepared to do what it can to help secure a solution that is agreeable to all parties in Vienna, the emir added at a joint press conference with Raisi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy says returning to Vienna in hope of reviving Iran nuclear pact
Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday
Minda Industries raising stake in subsidiary firm Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheels to 77.35 pc
Bharti Airtel board approves raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments
Bharti Airtel board gives enabling nod for raising up to Rs 7,500 cr via debt instruments: Statement.