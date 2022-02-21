Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:06 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco and Israel signed on Monday a trade and economic cooperation agreement to facilitate investments, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalised ties in 2020.
The deal was signed in Rabat by Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbiva and Morocco's Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli leader talks to Biden about Islamic State, Iran
Amnesty's report on Israeli 'apartheid' causes strong reactions
Top Israeli cop requests state inquiry over reported NSO spyware abuse
Israeli, Palestinian figures propose 2-state confederation
Israeli police minister announces state inquiry as NSO scandal spirals