Lebanon parliament extends lifting of bank secrecy to audit cenbank - LBCI

Lebanon's parliament on Monday extended a law that lifts banking secrecy regulations to facilitate a forensic audit of the country's central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock, Lebanon's LBCI TV reported.

The Lebanese parliament adopted a law in December 2020 that lifts banking secrecy in regard to the central bank audit for one year. The law expired at the end of last year.

