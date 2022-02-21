Biden asked Macron to make offer of Putin-Biden summit to Putin -French official

Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to make the offer of a summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Putin, said an official from the French Presidency. We're creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," said the French presidential adviser. "He is a facilitator," added the French presidential adviser, commenting on Macron's role.

U.S. President Joe Biden had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to make the offer of a summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Putin, said an official from the French Presidency. "We're slowly changing the course of things. We're creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," said the French presidential adviser.

"He is a facilitator," added the French presidential adviser, commenting on Macron's role. Earlier, Macron's office said Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

The Kremlin said Putin and Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

