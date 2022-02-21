Morocco, Israel sign trade deal
Morocco and Israel on Monday signed a trade agreement to facilitate investments as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalised relations in 2020.
The deal was signed in Rabat by Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and Moroccan Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour. Barbivai told a news conference Israel aspires to increase trade with Morocco from $131 million currently to $500 million "soon."
Morocco was one of four Arab countries - along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan - to move towards normalising ties with Israel last year under U.S.-engineered accords.
