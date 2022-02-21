Left Menu

Man gets life term for stabbing younger brother to death over property dispute

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:39 IST
A Muzaffarnagar court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his younger brother to death nearly eight years ago over a property dispute.

District and Sessions Judge Chavan Prakash also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on convict Gautam for killing his brother Ranbir in their village Bhikki under Sikheda police station in the district after a fight between them over the property in June 2014.

Prosecution counsel Rajiv Sharma said after the attack by his brother, Ranbir was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment after some time.

After Ranbir's death, the police which had earlier lodged a case under IPC section 307 for an attempt to murder, changed it to that of murder and Gautam faced the trial for killing his brother.

While sentencing Gautam, the court also issued notice to the original complainant and key prosecution witness Pawan Kumar, a nephew of the accused, for turning hostile in the case, the prosecution counsel said.

