World News Roundup: EU tells Ukraine now is not yet time for sanctions on Russia; Amid row over hijab, India's home minister says he prefers school uniforms and more

EU tells Ukraine now is not yet time for sanctions on Russia

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russia just yet, its foreign policy chief said on Monday, rebuffing a call from Kyiv to take such steps now to avert a war rather than wait until after any possible Russian invasion. Western countries fear a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine in recent weeks is a prelude to an invasion, which Moscow denies. The United States and European allies have said any attack would trigger severe sanctions against Moscow, but Kyiv wants these to be imposed now.

Amid row over hijab, India's home minister says he prefers school uniforms

India's home minister said he favored students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka. The ban imposed by Karnataka on Feb. 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.

Australia urges 'full investigation' into China naval laser incident, Beijing defends actions

Australia's prime minister said on Monday a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian military aircraft was so close to Australia's coast that it could have been seen from the shore and urged a full Chinese investigation. Scott Morrison told media his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, which Australia considered "dangerous and reckless".

Queen Elizabeth plans to speak with PM Johnson this week

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hold other virtual engagements this week, a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said on Sunday Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for the disease but was expecting to carry on with light duties.

Iran's Raisi calls on U.S. to lift sanctions to revive nuclear deal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that talks in Vienna on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers cannot succeed unless the United States is prepared to lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive a pact Washington abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.

The transatlantic network connecting France's 'Freedom Convoy' to Canada

Canadian Alexis Cossette-Trudel, who is suspended from Facebook and Twitter for promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, had a message he wanted to send from Canada to France. The "Freedom convoy" protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were starting to block transport links in Canada were striking a blow for freedom and French people should take note, he said in Quebec-accented French.

At least 3 hurt in fire at German apartment building

Fire destroyed a five-storey residential building with around 50 apartments in the western German city of Essen on Monday, injuring at least three people. Fire department spokesperson Christoph Risse said the injured had been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. He said he was "cautiously optimistic" that everyone else had been able to leave the building.

UK election watchdog warns new law could impact its independence

Britain's elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight arrangements, warning they could impact its independence. The government is hoping to pass wide-ranging legislation to update the laws around elections with what it calls the aim of protecting the health of Britain's democracy.

Kremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, after the French president said the two leaders had agreed a meeting in principle. A summit might offer a possible path out of Europe's biggest military crisis in decades, and financial markets edged higher on the glimmer of hope for a diplomatic solution.

Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis mudslides, floods hits 176; more than 110 missing

The death toll from last week's mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis reached 176 as of Monday, Rio de Janeiro's state civil defense said, with more than 110 people still missing. Downpours in the colonial-era city exceeded the average for the entire month of February last Tuesday alone, causing mudslides that flooded streets, destroyed houses, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.

