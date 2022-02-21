US Domestic News Roundup: Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store; Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case? and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app.

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case?

Federal prosecutors are expected to sum up for a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given the possibility of parole after 30 years.

U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ

U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

Closing arguments to begin in Ahmaud Arbery U.S. hate-crimes trial

With closing arguments set to begin Monday in the trial of three white men accused of federal hate crimes in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger, in south Georgia, legal experts say the prosecution had a high bar to meet. Arbery, who had been out for a run through a mostly white neighborhood in February 2020, was chased down by Travis McMichael, now 36; his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66; and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. The younger McMichael then killed Arbery with a shotgun.

Convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

The sister of fraudster Bernie Madoff, who was convicted of masterminding the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, and her husband died last week from an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said on Sunday. Madoff's sister, Sondra Wiener, 87, and her husband Marvin were found with gunshot wounds on Thursday in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Portland police: clash between armed homeowner and protesters sparked shooting

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they believe a shooting that left one woman dead and five people wounded at a protest over police violence on Saturday night was triggered by a clash between an armed homeowner and armed demonstrators. The shooting took place as people gathered in northeast Portland on Saturday to protest the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old fatally shot earlier this month by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a no-knock apartment raid.

National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

When Joenes Gellada joined the National Guard, he never imagined that would mean one day training as a nursing assistant. "Never in my wildest dreams," he said as he completed his two-week training course at Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin on Friday.

Biden to travel to Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, later on Sunday and stay there for the Presidents Day holiday the following day, the White House said.

Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach

Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)