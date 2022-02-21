Russia cancels OFZ treasury bond auctions as rouble tanks

The Russian finance ministry will not hold its weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds on Tuesday in an effort to facilitate market stabilisation, the ministry said on Monday, citing increased volatility on financial markets.

The Russian market has come under intense selling pressure in recent weeks on Western fears of imminent Russian military action in Ukraine, something Moscow denies it is planning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)