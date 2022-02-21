Left Menu

TN: Crystal meth being smuggled to Sri Lanka seized

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:52 IST
Ten kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka in a fishing boat by an eight-member gang, were seized here, police said on Monday.

A police team led by Q Branch Inspector Vijaya Anitha arrested eight persons in connection with the recovery and also seized the fishing boat on Sunday night. The value of the seized drugs is said to be worth several crores of rupees in the international market.

The arrested men have been identified as Iruthaya Vazz (43), Kingpan (25), Siluvai (44), Vinisten (24), Subash (26) and Kapilan (21) hailing from Keela Vaippar village along with Aswin (27) and Simon alias Sukku (30) of Sippikulam.

The police were tipped off that the drugs were being smuggled from Vembar coastal village in Tuticorin district to Sri Lanka.

