Guj: 11-yr-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered; 2 detained

When her parents returned home and noticed she was missing, they launched a search and found her lying grievously injured inside a room that was locked from outside not far from their residence, the Palsana police station official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Gujarat's Surat district, after which two suspects were detained for questioning, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Palsana town, located 15 km away from Surat, an official said.

''The victim girl was taken to a flat near her residence when her parents were away and raped there. When her parents returned home and noticed she was missing, they launched a search and found her lying grievously injured inside a room that was locked from outside not far from their residence,'' the Palsana police station official said. ''They rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 361 (kidnapping) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,'' he said.

Two suspects have been detained and are being questioned, the official added.

