Sr advocate Manan Kumar Mishra elected as BCI chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:10 IST
Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra has been elected as the chairperson of the Bar Council of India for the sixth time, the council said in a press release.

Besides Mishra, senior advocate S Prabakaran was elected as the vice-chairperson of the BCI, the apex body of lawyers, in an election held on February 6.

The tenure of the newly elected office-bearers will start from April 17, 2022, and they will hold their respective offices till April 17, 2025, BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said on Monday.

“In the election, no other nomination paper was filed for the post of chairperson, except that of Mishra and for the post of vice-chairperson, only one nomination paper of Prabakaran was filed,” he said.

