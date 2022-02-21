Leaders of rebel-held regions in east Ukraine ask Putin to recognise them as independent
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:22 IST
The leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, on Monday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise them as independent.
Should Russia take that step, it could pave the way for Moscow to openly send military forces into both regions, using the argument that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.
