Putin says Macron told him U.S. has changed stance on Russia's security demands

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:59 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him there had been a change in Washington's stance on Russian security demands, but that he did not know what it was.

Putin, in televised remarks, rejected Western assertions that saying Ukraine would not join NATO soon would be a concession to Russia, because it was not ready to do so anyway.

