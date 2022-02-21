Prohibitory orders around Edu institutions in Bengaluru extended till March 8

The prohibitory orders restricting any gathering or agitation around educational institutions in the city in view of the ongoing Hijab controversy have been extended till March 8, the police said.

The initial orders passed on February 9 will be in force till February 22 morning.

Passing a fresh order, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said in certain parts of the state, protests have been witnessed in connection with strict enforcement of uniform rules in schools/colleges.

As the agitations would have disturbed public peace and order, it was considered essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city.

''Since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same (uniform) in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protests of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city,'' the order said.

Several parts of the state have been witnessing protests over Hijab versus saffron scarves row since December end. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.

