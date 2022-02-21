Left Menu

Prohibitory orders around Edu institutions in Bengaluru extended till March 8

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:11 IST
Prohibitory orders around Edu institutions in Bengaluru extended till March 8
  • Country:
  • India

The prohibitory orders restricting any gathering or agitation around educational institutions in the city in view of the ongoing Hijab controversy have been extended till March 8, the police said.

The initial orders passed on February 9 will be in force till February 22 morning.

Passing a fresh order, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said in certain parts of the state, protests have been witnessed in connection with strict enforcement of uniform rules in schools/colleges.

As the agitations would have disturbed public peace and order, it was considered essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city.

''Since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same (uniform) in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protests of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city,'' the order said.

Several parts of the state have been witnessing protests over Hijab versus saffron scarves row since December end. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court is hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022