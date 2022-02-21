Left Menu

Goa CM seeks to link Bajrang Dal activist's killing to hijab row

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condemned the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka as barbaric and claimed he was targeted for supporting the campaign against wearing hijab in educational institutes in the neighbouring state.The Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogaa district, was attacked by a group of unidentified persons on Sunday night, following which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:13 IST
The Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogaa district, was attacked by a group of unidentified persons on Sunday night, following which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogaa district, was attacked by a group of unidentified persons on Sunday night, following which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, the Karnataka police have said.

Reacting to the incident, Sawant wrote on social media, “Is the FOE (Freedom of Expression) an exclusive right of some people, who consider themselves more entitled than others? Harsha was killed by anti national, anti Hindu fundamentalists in Shivamogaa for supporting #NoToHijab #YesToUniform.” The Goa CM expressed condolences to the family members of the activist.

Sawant further said,“Harsha was a Nationalist. I condemn this barbaric act. My deepest sympathies are with the family members and friends.” PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

