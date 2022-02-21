The outlook is grim, Western officials say on Russia-Ukraine
Western concerns that Russia will invade Ukraine have only grown in recent days and the outlook looks grim, three Western officials said on Monday.
Russian military units are poised for an invasion of Ukraine and there has been an uptick in supposed provocations in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
The overall picture, the officials said, is a "very dark one with storm clouds gathering on Ukrainian border".
