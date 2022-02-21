UK's Wallace says Russia cannot influence Ukraine's territorial integrity
Russia's destabilising behaviour must not be allowed to influence Ukraine's territorial integrity, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday. "We are committed to defending regional security," Wallace told parliament. "We must not allow Russia's destabilising behaviour to influence the territorial integrity of any other sovereign state.
Russia's destabilising behaviour must not be allowed to influence Ukraine's territorial integrity, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.
"We are committed to defending regional security," Wallace told parliament. "We must not allow Russia's destabilising behaviour to influence the territorial integrity of any other sovereign state. The UK remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine."
