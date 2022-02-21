Left Menu

Woman nabbed with 1.6 kg charas in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 21 PTI A 46-year-old woman was arrested after 1.6 kg charas was recovered from her possession here on Monday, police said. The woman is a resident of Rohru in Shimla, they said. An FIR has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act at Rohru police station, the police said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:19 IST
Woman nabbed with 1.6 kg charas in Shimla
Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman was arrested after 1.6 kg charas was recovered from her possession here on Monday, police said. The woman is a resident of Rohru in Shimla, they said. An FIR has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rohru police station, the police said. Further investigation is on.

