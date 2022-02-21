Left Menu

Meerut Police seizes gangster's assets worth Rs 60 Lakh

The Meerut Police seized the property of jailed gangster Haji Parvez worth Rs 60 lakhs, including three houses.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:19 IST
Meerut Police seizes gangster's assets worth Rs 60 Lakh
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meerut Police seized the property of jailed gangster Haji Parvez worth Rs 60 lakhs, including three houses. The Meerut police had, earlier, pasted the attachment notice at his house in Sanauta village.

He stated that the Circle Officer (CO) Uday Pratap Singh, along with the police personnel of several police stations, had conducted an operation in Sanauta village and seized the three houses of the gangster. Many cases are registered against him including under Gangster's Act in Falavada police station.

The police further revealed that his brother, Shuaib alias Bablu, was also booked under the Gangster's Act. "The police had already arrested Shuaib and sent him to jail and besides Parvez, a notice of attachment has also been pasted on Rashid's house", Varun Sharma, Station Officer (SO), said.

There are 28 cases registered against him and most of them are from Mumbai and Rajasthan, said the police. The police gave details about Parvez illegal properties. "Parvez and Shuaib's father Irshad has a residential house in Ganganagar worth 28 lakhs. While Parvez Creta's price is 16 Lakh, Fortuner is worth Rs 24 Lakh and Eicher Cantor worth Rs 12 Lakh", said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

