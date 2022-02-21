France invited Russia's Lavrov to Paris for talks on Ukraine- foreign ministry

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian invited his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for a meeting in Paris on Friday in order to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Lavrov has accepted the invitation, the ministry added, saying that it was a condition for the meeting to be held that no Russian invasion of Ukraine will be launched in the meantime.

Russia's military said on Monday Ukrainian saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, an accusation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv amid Western accusations that Moscow could fabricate a pretext to invade.

