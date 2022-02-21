Left Menu

MP: 3 men from Haryana held for ATM thefts using gas cutters

Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from ATMs after opening them with gas cutters, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday. Police had managed to douse the fire and save Rs 18 lakh in the ATM.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:34 IST
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from ATMs after opening them with gas cutters, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday. Shad Mohammad (25), Mustakim (19) and Mohammad Rahul (30), hailing from Haryana, had, in the intervening night of February 13-14, tried to open an ATM in Betma area with a gas cutter, leading to a fire resulting in currency worth Rs 8 lakh getting burnt, Superintendent of Police (rural) Bhagwat Singh Birde said. ''Police had managed to douse the fire and save Rs 18 lakh in the ATM. However, by then the three had fled. They have now been arrested and remanded in police custody for further probe. We suspect they are involved in other ATM thefts where gas cutters were used,'' the SP said.

