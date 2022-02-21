Four killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Four persons were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an SUV in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Hanumangarh under Srinagar police station limits, said Srinagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vikesh Tiwari.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Gond (19), Kaleshwar Gond (22), Ghanshyam Gond (22) and Shivnarayan Gond (19), all residents of Ganeshpur area in the district, he said.

They were heading towards their native village from Premnagar when their motorcycle was hit by the speeding SUV, leaving all the four dead on the spot, said Tiwari.

After hitting the motorbike, the four-wheeler skidded off the road and overturned, he said.

Police arrested the SUV driver, Keval Sai, a resident of Kanakpur, and registered an offence against him, informed the SHO.

