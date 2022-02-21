Russian spy chief Naryshkin accuses U.S. of war propaganda
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:53 IST
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin on Monday said Western accusations that Russia plans to attack Ukraine are war propaganda cooked up in the U.S. State Department.
Naryshkin told President Vladimir Putin that these accusations were designed to provoke Ukraine into taking military action.
