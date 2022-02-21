Left Menu

French, Russian foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine in Paris on Friday

The French and Russian foreign ministers will meet in Paris on Friday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said on Monday, provided no Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken place in the meantime. Russia's Sergei Lavrov has accepted the invitation from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:04 IST
French, Russian foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine in Paris on Friday

The French and Russian foreign ministers will meet in Paris on Friday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said on Monday, provided no Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken place in the meantime.

Russia's Sergei Lavrov has accepted the invitation from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ministry said in a statement. The meeting will involve "preparatory consultations" ahead of a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. Russia's military said on Monday that Ukrainian saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, an accusation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv amid Western accusations that Moscow could fabricate a pretext to invade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022