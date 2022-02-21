PIL business stealing attention from other important matters: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that "PIL business is stealing attention from other important matters." The observation of the bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli came when a matter related to the expansion of Karwar port in Karnataka was mentioned before it for urgent listing.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat mentioning the matter for urgent listing said, the appeal challenging the expansion of the port was numbered in November 2021 but has not been listed for hearing. This is the fresh SLP (special leave petition) challenging the expansion of Karbar port and according to us no environmental clearance has been taken, Kamat said. He added that if the construction starts, then nothing will remain in the petition.

During the mentioning, the bench said, "This PIL business is stealing attention from other important matters." The CJI said he would look into listing the plea. The Karnataka High Court in November last year had made it clear that the second stage development work of Karwar commercial port cannot be allowed in the name of sustainable development unless it is satisfied with the consent given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). (ANI)

