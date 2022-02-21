Left Menu

Strong cause for concern Putin still committed to invasion of Ukraine -UK's Wallace

21-02-2022
There is strong cause for concern Russian President Vladimir Putin is still committed to an invasion of Ukraine, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Wallace said there had been a continued increase in troop numbers near the border as well as a "proliferation" of so-called false flag events.

"We've seen over the last few weeks, the Russian playbook being implemented in a way that gives a strong cause for concern that President Putin is still committed to an invasion," Wallace told parliament, urging Putin to rule out an invasion and recommit to a diplomatic process.

