Putin says Russia is considering recognising, not annexing Ukraine's breakaway regions
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was considering recognising the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions, but not annexing them and formally adding them to its own territory.
He made the comments during a long televised meeting of Russia's security council during which all the participants said they backed recognising the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.
