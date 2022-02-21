Left Menu

Maha: Infant given away by poor couple rescued, cops register FIR

An infant who was handed over to a couple in Nalasopara in Palghar by her poverty-ridden parents in Thanes Ambernath has been rescued by volunteers of the Child Welfare Committee on Monday, an official said.District Women and Child Welfare officer Mahendra Gaikwad told PTI the 2-month-old girl child, who was the third born to the couple, was rescued based on a tip off provided by the local ward committee.The couple are poor and already have two daughters, aged three and one-and-half years.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:31 IST
An infant who was handed over to a couple in Nalasopara in Palghar by her poverty-ridden parents in Thane's Ambernath has been rescued by volunteers of the Child Welfare Committee on Monday, an official said.

District Women and Child Welfare officer Mahendra Gaikwad told PTI the 2-month-old girl child, who was the third born to the couple, was rescued based on a tip off provided by the local ward committee.

''The couple are poor and already have two daughters, aged three and one-and-half years. The man is a rickshaw driver and the woman is a domestic help. They gave the third child to a couple from Nalasopara in the belief that she will have a good life. This couple from Nalasopara is related to a household where the child's mother is working,'' an official said.

The rescue team, comprising Gaikwad, advocate Pallavi Jadhav and 11 ward committee members, approached Ambernath police, which has registered an FIR in connection with this illegal adoption and is probing if any monetary transaction was involved, he said.

Jadhav said couples looking to adopt children must do so by following all legal procedures mentioned in the Central Adoption Resource Authority portal.

