Woman killed by jilted man in Surat: Cops file 2500-page charge sheet

The police in Surat in Gujarat have filed a 2500-page charge sheet in the case of the murder of a 21-year-old woman by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, an official said on Monday.

Grishma Vekariya was killed in broad daylight near her home on February 12 allegedly by Fenil Goyani, who had also injured her uncle and brother, and then attempted suicide.

The charge sheet was filed in the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) within six days of Goyani getting arrested on February 16 after he was discharged from hospital.

The prosecution has listed 190 witnesses, including 25 eyewitnesses, and evidence in the form of video recordings on mobile cameras that were used to capture the murder, as well as CCTV footage of shops from where the accused purchased two knives to commit the crime, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said.

The accused searched online to purchase an AK 47, and ordered a knife from an e-commerce platform, all of which have been included as evidence in the charge sheet, Sukhadwala said.

''The charge sheet has been filed before the concerned JMFC court, and in a day or two, the matter will be committed to the sessions court. We plan to start the trial latest by Thursday,'' he said.

