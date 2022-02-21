Canada's Trudeau calls for nation to heal after truckers' blockade over COVID curbs
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the nation had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralyzed the city for three weeks in a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. "More than ever, now is the time to work together.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the nation had to start healing after police cleared downtown Ottawa of a truckers' blockade that had paralyzed the city for three weeks in a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
"More than ever, now is the time to work together. It's also the time to reflect on the kind of future we want for our country," Trudeau told a news conference. He defended his decision to invoke emergency powers last Monday, citing what he called the threat to the economy.
