BJP leader B L Santhosh condemns killing of Bajrang Dal activist

Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Monday condemned the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, and alleged that it was done by jihadi fundamentalists and anti-nationals for opposing hijab.Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, 23, was stabbed to death by unidentified people in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Sunday.In a series of tweets, BJP general secretary organisation Santhosh said, He was a marked man by anti Hindu forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:57 IST
Senior BJP leader B L Santhosh on Monday condemned the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, and alleged that it was done by ''jihadi fundamentalists and anti-nationals'' for opposing hijab.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, 23, was stabbed to death by unidentified people in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, BJP general secretary (organisation) Santhosh said, ''He was a marked man by anti Hindu forces. Tributes to Balidani Harsha. We will stand by his family in this hour of grief.'' ''Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists brutally in front of his home in Shivamogga for supporting #YesToUniform_NoToHijab. Harsha was killed by anti national, anti Hindu fundamentalist forces in Shivamogga,'' he said.

As the incident sparked tension, the Shivamogga district administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced closure of schools and colleges on Monday.

The funeral procession of the Bajrang Dal worker witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson, with a photojournalist among others sustaining injuries.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and the police said efforts were on to nab the rest of the suspects.

''No FOE for him. No front page support or tributes to him by international lobby. He was Hindu. He was nationalist. Let's stand by the family. Let's stand by the cause,'' Santhosh said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Rajyawardhan Rathore said people who endorse and encourage radicals in the garb of 'freedom of expression' have blood on their hands.

