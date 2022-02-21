Woman killed, her mother injured after speeding car hits them in north Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was killed and her mother injured when a speeding car allegedly hit them in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Monday, police said.

The driver of the car was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, they said, adding he was arrested and his vehicle seized.

The deceased, identified as Payal, used to work at a clinic, police said. Her husband, Rohit, works as a ‘sevadar’ (performing voluntary service) at a temple in South Delhi's Chattarpur and the woman lived there with him.

Payal, along with her mother Urmila and husband, had gone to attend a cousin's wedding on Sunday. After attending the marriage, they planned to return home the next day, a police officer said.

On Monday afternoon, when Payal, her mother and husband were waiting for an autorickshaw near Kali Ghat in Wazirabad, suddenly a speeding came and hit them, he said.

Payal, along with her mother, was shifted to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police officer said, adding her mother is under treatment.

Payal’s husband escaped unhurt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused driver was caught on the spot.

His medical examination was conducted which showed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving, Kalsi said.

''We have registered a case at Wazirabad police station and the accused has been arrested in connection with the accident. The vehicle has also been taken in custody,'' he said.

The driver has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Jagatpur village, police said.

After the incident, several locals gathered at the spot which disrupted the traffic, they said.

The area was cleared in about half an hour and the locals were pacified, they added.

