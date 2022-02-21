UK foreign minister Truss says Ukraine invasion very likely

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was very likely but there was still a chance that diplomacy could work.

"We are definitely seeing the precursors to an invasion. Now we can't rule out the fact that diplomacy and deterrence could work but the situation is very dangerous," Truss told broadcasters. "We urge (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to stop."

