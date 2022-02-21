Left Menu

EU slaps sanctions on five persons linked to 2021 elections in Crimea

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:19 IST
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on five people who were involved in Russian parliamentary elections in the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in September 2021.

Those sanctioned are members of the Russian parliament, the state Duma, elected to represent Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the head and the deputy head of Sevastopol's electoral commission, the EU said in a statement.

EU sanctions with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine now apply to a total of 193 persons and 48 entities, according to the bloc. Those affected have their assets frozen and are subject to a travel ban which prevents them from entering or transiting through the EU.

