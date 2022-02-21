Left Menu

Russia recognising breakaway Ukraine regions would be 'deplorable' -U.S.

It would be "deplorable" if Russia recognised two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists as independent, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe said on Monday. "If carried out, this would again result in the upending of the rules based international order, under the threat of force. condemnable.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

