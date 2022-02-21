Left Menu

UK's Truss wants further talks to improve N.Irish trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she wanted to improve the post-Brexit trade situation in Northern Ireland through constructive negotiations, when asked whether London would take unilateral action to change the rules.

Asked if Britain would trigger Article 16, which allows either side to unilaterally decide whether to stop implementing parts of the trade deal, Truss said after a meeting with the European Union's Maros Sefcovic that she wanted to improve the situation through talks.

"Article 16 is in the Protocol as a safeguard if things aren't working as they should," she also told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

