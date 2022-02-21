Left Menu

Suspected JeM militant arrested in J-K's Kupwara

A suspected militant of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM was arrested by the security forces on Monday in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. On getting information about terrorist movement in the Rajwar area of Handwara, the police along with the Army and CRPF established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:26 IST
Suspected JeM militant arrested in J-K's Kupwara
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected militant of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the security forces on Monday in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. On getting information about terrorist movement in the Rajwar area of Handwara, the police along with the Army and CRPF established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara, a police spokesperson said. A person on noticing the joint forces tried to flee but was apprehended. He was identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Lolab in Kupwara, he said. Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition were seized from him, officials said. During preliminary investigation, the person was identified as a terrorist of JeM operating on the direction of his Pakistani handlers. He also confessed that he was visiting the area with plans of carrying out an attack, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022