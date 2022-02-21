Suspected JeM militant arrested in J-K's Kupwara
A suspected militant of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM was arrested by the security forces on Monday in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. On getting information about terrorist movement in the Rajwar area of Handwara, the police along with the Army and CRPF established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara, a police spokesperson said.
A suspected militant of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the security forces on Monday in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. On getting information about terrorist movement in the Rajwar area of Handwara, the police along with the Army and CRPF established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara, a police spokesperson said. A person on noticing the joint forces tried to flee but was apprehended. He was identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Lolab in Kupwara, he said. Incriminating materials and arms and ammunition were seized from him, officials said. During preliminary investigation, the person was identified as a terrorist of JeM operating on the direction of his Pakistani handlers. He also confessed that he was visiting the area with plans of carrying out an attack, the spokesperson said.
