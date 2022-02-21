Left Menu

Address public grievances at local level effectively: R'than DGP tells officials

He directed the additional superintendents of police to review cases on a daily basis.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:28 IST
Rajasthan Director General of Police ML Lather on Monday asked his officials to take effective action on the complaints of the general public at the local level so that they are not compelled to move the headquarters.

Lather was addressing a review meeting of the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and Police Commissioners at the police headquarters here.

He asked the Range IGs to play the role of a guide and motivate their subordinates to resolve the problems of the general public at the local level and provide them relief.

According to the official statement, the DGP stressed on motivating the police personnel to solve people's problems. He directed the additional superintendents of police to review cases on a daily basis. He asked them to work towards bringing the criminals to justice by serving summons on time in the cases taken up under the Case Officer Scheme. Under the scheme, police are required to follow up prosecution of select cases till the conclusion of trials.

As 45 to 50 per cent of the cases related to rape and Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the state were allegedly found to be false, Lather directed the officers to take effective action against those who filed such complaints.

