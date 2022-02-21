BJYM workers show black flags to Rajasthan Cong chief
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members showed black flags to Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra here on Monday, police said. Police have arrested at least six workers of the Morcha, including its office-bearers.They were protesting against the Dotasras statement that Maharana Pratap-Akbar war was a struggle for power. They had black flags in their hands and raised slogans against Dotasra, police said.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members showed black flags to Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra here on Monday, police said. Police have arrested at least six workers of the Morcha, including its office-bearers.
They were protesting against the Dotasra's statement that ''Maharana Pratap-Akbar war was a struggle for power''. Dotasra had come here to attend a district-level training camp of the Congress. Some BJYM workers came in front of his vehicle near the government bus stand here. They had black flags in their hands and raised slogans against Dotasra, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJYM activists protest at Cong’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ venue
Ex-BJYM leader throws petrol on tehsildar during anti-encroachment drive in MP; case registered
BJYM files FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his tweet, alleges he drew 'narrative that North-Eastern states not part of India'
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha files FIR against Rahul Gandhi over his tweet highlighting 'North Eastern states are not part of India'
1,000 complaints filed against Rahul Gandhi : Assam BJYM