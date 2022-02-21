BJYM workers show black flags to Rajasthan Cong chief

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members showed black flags to Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra here on Monday, police said. Police have arrested at least six workers of the Morcha, including its office-bearers.

They were protesting against the Dotasra's statement that ''Maharana Pratap-Akbar war was a struggle for power''. Dotasra had come here to attend a district-level training camp of the Congress. Some BJYM workers came in front of his vehicle near the government bus stand here. They had black flags in their hands and raised slogans against Dotasra, police said.

