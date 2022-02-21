Left Menu

Russian foreign minister says Minsk agreements are only way to solve Ukrainian conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday that the Minsk agreements are the only way for long-term regulation of the Ukrainian internal crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov, who spoke to Baerbock by phone, said Germany should put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership to prompt it to adopt a more constructive position amid the unfolding crisis in eastern Ukraine, the ministry added.

