Northern Army Commander visits Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh to review security situation

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited the Galwan valley along the Line of Actual Control with China around the area where troops of both countries clashed in June 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:59 IST
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Galwan valley. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited the Galwan valley along the Line of Actual Control with China around the area where troops of both countries clashed in June 2020. The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control to review the security situation. He interacted with troops and appreciated the operational response towards the evolving threat matrix, Northern Command officials said without naming the places visited by the officer.

The pictures issued by the Northern Command showed that the commander-in-chief was speaking to troops from Dogra regiment in forward areas with Indian flag flying in the backdrop. Sources in Delhi confirmed that the officer had visited the Galwan valley which in June 2020 saw Indian troops causing heavy casualties to the Chinese side in the clash while 20 of its own troops laid down their lives there.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is on a maiden visit to the forward locations of the Ladakh sector after taking over on February 1. He is also reviewing secrets situation on the western boundary with Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

