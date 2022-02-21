Ukraine's president convenes security council meeting

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had convened a meeting of the national security and defence council after statements from Russia's security council. Russia's security council chaired by President Vladimir Putin supported the recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Putin said he would make a final decision later on Monday.

Zelenskiy also said he had held urgent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

