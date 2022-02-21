Ukraine's president convenes security council meeting
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had convened a meeting of the national security and defence council after statements from Russia's security council. Russia's security council chaired by President Vladimir Putin supported the recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:29 IST
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had convened a meeting of the national security and defence council after statements from Russia's security council. Russia's security council chaired by President Vladimir Putin supported the recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Putin said he would make a final decision later on Monday.
Zelenskiy also said he had held urgent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils