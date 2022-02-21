Left Menu

France's Macron calls emergency national security meeting on Russia/Ukraine - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:41 IST
France's Macron calls emergency national security meeting on Russia/Ukraine - Elysee
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called an emergency national security meeting to address recent developments linked to the crisis in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022