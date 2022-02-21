France's Macron calls emergency national security meeting on Russia/Ukraine - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:41 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called an emergency national security meeting to address recent developments linked to the crisis in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement