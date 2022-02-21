Left Menu

France's Macron calls emergency national security meeting on Russia-Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called an emergency national security meeting to address developments linked to the crisis in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said. Macron earlier on Monday spoke to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, the Elysee said in a statement.

Macron earlier on Monday spoke to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, the Elysee said in a statement. He also spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU leaders to coordinate Europe's reaction to the latest developments. The European Union joined calls on Monday for Russia not to annex or recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions, warning of sanctions from the 27-nation bloc should Moscow do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Macron and Scholz during phone calls on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said.

