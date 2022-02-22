Putin accuses U.S., NATO of turning Ukraine into theatre of war
President Vladimir Putin accused the United States and NATO in a televised address to the nation of turning Ukraine into a theatre of war and said Moscow feared the deployment of NATO troops there and was concerned by U.S. drones spying on Russia.
Putin said that NATO training centres in Ukraine amounted to military bases for the alliance and that Moscow viewed Kyiv's potential admission to NATO as a direct threat.
