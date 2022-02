Latvia calls for immediate EU sanctions on Russia after it recognizes Ukrainian breakaway republics

European Union must impose sanctions on Russia immediately after it recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions as countries, Latvia's foreign minister said on Monday.

"Decision to recognise so-called Donetsk & Luhansk people’s republics by Russia is a flagrant violation of international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Latvia condemns this act of aggression and calls for strong intl response. EU must impose sanctions immediately," Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)