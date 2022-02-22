Russia's recognition of Ukraine rebel regions will trigger sanctions -EU
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:44 IST
Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities will trigger sanctions from the European Union, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a joint statement on Monday.
"This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements", Von der Leyen and Michel said. "The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act."
